The European Capital of Coffee Shops Revealed

Share Tweet Share Email

Dublin is the most caffeinated capital in Europe, a new study has found.

The study, carried out by sleep experts Eachnight.com, collected the number of coffee shops, cafés and tea rooms in each European capital and compared it with the number of people living in each city.

Dublin indisputably comes on top, with 232 cafés present in the area and a population of 525,383, which translates to just above 440 cafés per million people.

Similarly, Athens, in second place registers 264 coffee shops and a population of 664,046, which makes up for 397 coffee and tea rooms per million people.

The top three closes with Prague, which counts the most cafés of the top five, 448, however its large population of 1,335,084 only gives it the lowest podium stand, with 335 cafés per million people.

Reykjavik, in Iceland, comes in fifth, as the capital only sports 41 cafés, but when compared to the small population of 131,136, adds to 312 cafés per million people.

London comes only in 14th place regardless of its 1,585 cafés, a number that pales compared to the whopping 8,961,989 inhabitants that live in the UK capital. Because of this, there are only 176 coffee shops per million people.

Similar situations occur for Berlin with 693 coffee shops and Madrid with 498, that compared to their respective populations of more than three million people, translate into smaller numbers which results in 11th place for Berlin, and 18th for Madrid.

Top 30 most caffeinated European capitals Country Capital Population Number of cafés Cafés per million people 1 Ireland Dublin 525,383 232 441.58 2 Greece Athens 664,046 264 397.56 3 Czech Republic Prague 1,335,084 448 335.56 4 Portugal Lisbon 544,851 171 313.85 5 Iceland Reykjavik 131,136 41 312.65 6 Italy Rome 2,645,907 684 258.51 7 Netherlands Amsterdam 820,654 189 230.30 8 Denmark Copenhagen 799,033 174 217.76 9 Finland Helsinki 564,474 112 198.41 10 Hungary Budapest 1,752,286 342 195.17 11 Germany Berlin 3,769,495 693 183.84 12 Switzerland Bern 125,681 23 183.00 13 Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo 275,524 50 181.47 14 United Kingdom London 8,961,989 1,585 176.86 15 Slovakia Bratislava 633,806 110 173.55 16 Austria Vienna 1,731,236 287 165.78 17 Estonia Tallinn 437,619 71 162.24 18 Spain Madrid 3,233,527 498 154.01 19 Slovenia Ljubljana 295,504 45 152.28 20 Sweden Stockholm 975,819 145 148.59 21 France Paris 2,244,000 287 127.90 22 Latvia Riga 699,203 81 115.85 23 Norway Oslo 698,660 73 104.49 24 Lithuania Vilnius 588,412 52 88.37 25 Croatia Zagreb 792,875 70 88.29 26 Romania Bucharest 1,883,425 162 86.01 27 Albania Tirana 421,286 36 85.45 28 Poland Warsaw 1,794,166 137 76.36 29 Ukraine Kiev 2,962,180 219 73.93 30 Serbia Belgrade 1,166,763 84 71.99

Jasmin Lee for Eachnight.com commented on the findings:

“It is interesting to see how regardless of the large numbers of coffee shops present in a given capital, its population and therefore the demand for these services makes or breaks the list, putting cities like London and Rome in lower places because of the large number of people who live in them.

“It’s obvious by now that coffee is a daily necessity for many people, and this data gives an idea of which European cities can’t get through the day without it, with many smaller cities seemingly consuming the most. It’s fascinating to see how varied the top ten entries are, and that Italy, the pioneer of the Espresso machine, does not even sit in the top three.”