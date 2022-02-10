Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee and Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Food and Drink News 

The European Capital of Coffee Shops Revealed

,

Dublin is the most caffeinated capital in Europe, a new study has found.

The study, carried out by sleep experts Eachnight.com, collected the number of coffee shops, cafés and tea rooms in each European capital and compared it with the number of people living in each city.

Dublin indisputably comes on top, with 232 cafés present in the area and a population of 525,383, which translates to just above 440 cafés per million people.

Similarly, Athens, in second place registers 264 coffee shops and a population of 664,046, which makes up for 397 coffee and tea rooms per million people.

The top three closes with Prague, which counts the most cafés of the top five, 448, however its large population of 1,335,084 only gives it the lowest podium stand, with 335 cafés per million people.

Reykjavik, in Iceland, comes in fifth, as the capital only sports 41 cafés, but when compared to the small population of 131,136, adds to 312 cafés per million people.

London comes only in 14th place regardless of its 1,585 cafés, a number that pales compared to the whopping 8,961,989 inhabitants that live in the UK capital. Because of this, there are only 176 coffee shops per million people.

Similar situations occur for Berlin with 693 coffee shops and Madrid with 498, that compared to their respective populations of more than three million people, translate into smaller numbers which results in 11th place for Berlin, and 18th for Madrid.

Top 30 most caffeinated European capitals

Country

Capital

Population

Number of cafés

Cafés per

million people

1

Ireland

Dublin

525,383

232

441.58

2

Greece

Athens

664,046

264

397.56

3

Czech Republic

Prague

1,335,084

448

335.56

4

Portugal

Lisbon

544,851

171

313.85

5

Iceland

Reykjavik

131,136

41

312.65

6

Italy

Rome

2,645,907

684

258.51

7

Netherlands

Amsterdam

820,654

189

230.30

8

Denmark

Copenhagen

799,033

174

217.76

9

Finland

Helsinki

564,474

112

198.41

10

Hungary

Budapest

1,752,286

342

195.17

11

Germany

Berlin

3,769,495

693

183.84

12

Switzerland

Bern

125,681

23

183.00

13

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Sarajevo

275,524

50

181.47

14

United Kingdom

London

8,961,989

1,585

176.86

15

Slovakia

Bratislava

633,806

110

173.55

16

Austria

Vienna

1,731,236

287

165.78

17

Estonia

Tallinn

437,619

71

162.24

18

Spain

Madrid

3,233,527

498

154.01

19

Slovenia

Ljubljana

295,504

45

152.28

20

Sweden

Stockholm

975,819

145

148.59

21

France

Paris

2,244,000

287

127.90

22

Latvia

Riga

699,203

81

115.85

23

Norway

Oslo

698,660

73

104.49

24

Lithuania

Vilnius

588,412

52

88.37

25

Croatia

Zagreb

792,875

70

88.29

26

Romania

Bucharest

1,883,425

162

86.01

27

Albania

Tirana

421,286

36

85.45

28

Poland

Warsaw

1,794,166

137

76.36

29

Ukraine

Kiev

2,962,180

219

73.93

30

Serbia

Belgrade

1,166,763

84

71.99

Jasmin Lee for Eachnight.com commented on the findings:

“It is interesting to see how regardless of the large numbers of coffee shops present in a given capital, its population and therefore the demand for these services makes or breaks the list, putting cities like London and Rome in lower places because of the large number of people who live in them.

“It’s obvious by now that coffee is a daily necessity for many people, and this data gives an idea of which European cities can’t get through the day without it, with many smaller cities seemingly consuming the most. It’s fascinating to see how varied the top ten entries are, and that Italy, the pioneer of the Espresso machine, does not even sit in the top three.”