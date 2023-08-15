The Grapes, Melksham Re-Opens Following £238,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

The Grapes on Bank Street in Melksham has re-opened following a £238,000 investment.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. Inside, the pub has been completely transformed, featuring a brand-new bar, flooring, and furniture throughout. Outside, the terrace garden has been completely renovated with new lighting, heaters, and a canopy to create an inviting experience all year round.

For opening night, customers enjoyed live music followed by an action-packed weekend, including live sporting events.

Operator of The Grapes, Antoni Pearce, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

MP Michelle Donelan said: “Following huge investment and major refurbishment, supported by Admiral Taverns, the Grapes has reopened in Melksham. Great to see another local business thriving in our town and I look forward to popping into the pub for a drink over the summer.”

The pub also hosts an annual schedule of events for the community to enjoy such as regular quiz and karaoke nights. Additionally, the pub will be raising money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance and to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the Grapes.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Grapes looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Antoni, every success for the future in making The Grapes a fantastic hub of the community.”