The Green Man Reopens its Garden Following Major Investment

The Green Man, on Leverstock Green Road in Hemel Hempstead, has reopened its beer garden this week, following a six-figure investment, under the experienced reigns of General Manager, Stephen Merison.

A classic inn in heart of the Hemel Hempstead community, The Green Man’s garden has been transformed into an oasis for customers to enjoy a drink or a bite to eat while still restricted to the outside, expanding the space to cater to as many customers as possible before welcoming them inside in mid-May. Customers are already delighted with the pubs new look describing it as a ‘completely different pub’, while maintaining the atmosphere they know and love.

The renovation of the garden includes a huge expansion of the space, introducing brand new covered, heated seating for maximum enjoyment and twinkling fairy lights and plants to complete the atmosphere. Inside has seen a complete transformation as well, with everything from the kitchen to the upholstery redesigned to radically improve the pub. Customers can also expect a new sport viewing offer, with TV screens installed throughout.

Stephen said: “I am so excited by this transformation and am delighted to finally welcome customers into our brand-new garden this week. The Green Man is a fantastic pub in a great location and this refurbishment has injected a new lease of life into this venue.”

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our team and customers, whilst ensuring everyone is able to enjoy and make the most out of their long-awaited visit to our pub. We understand that while restrictions are lifting it is still important for our customers to feel safe and enjoy an environment where that is taken seriously, so we have taken every precaution in making our beer garden the place to be this spring and summer.”

The pub has ensured it complies with the new COVID-19 Secure Workplace Guidance for Pubs and Restaurants, introducing measures to protect staff and customers and ensuring the smooth running of operations.