The Hop Inn in Hornchurch wins CAMRA’s National Cider & Perry Pub of the Year Award

The Hop Inn in Hornchurch has won CAMRA’s National Cider & Perry Pub of the Year Award, which recognises the best pub or club that promotes and encourages the sale of quality real cider and perry across the country.

The award will come as no surprise to regulars, with the micropub boasting at least ten real ciders and perries on tap. It’s owned by Phil Cooke and Alison Taffs. Alison is a drinks educator and an advocate for cider, having recently set up the London Cider & Perry Club to help foster interest in and knowledge of this special drink.

Alison & Phil said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the national Cider & Perry Pub of the Year competition! The Hop Inn is small and fairly new, having opened in 2019 and going straight into a pandemic. The last few years have been tough, so to receive this accolade is quite amazing for us and our small team.

Alison added: “I know how good real cider and perry can be, and I want it to be viewed with the same enthusiasm & respect that we see across other drink categories. We have so many talented producers in this country who are creating things that are just extraordinary, and I love sharing these amazing drinks with our visitors.”

CAMRA’s Competition Co-ordinator, Sarah Newson said:

“It is a huge achievement for any pub or club to win such a major accolade. Its success is a testament to the hard work and dedication that Alison has put in towards bringing cider to the table.

“The Hop Inn was chosen by judges not only because the staff were very knowledgeable about real cider and perry, but also because they felt like regulars upon entering. With an incredibly warm welcome and a large range of real ciders and perries served at top quality and temperature, the Hop Inn really was the clear winner in this competition.”

The Hop Inn in Hornchurch will be presented with the award on Friday 30th September at about 1:30 pm kicking off the start of CAMRA’s Cider Month promotion in October, which celebrates this unique drink during the harvest season.

Other finalists in the competition were The King’s Ditch in Tamworth, Pebbles Tavern in Watchet and the Queen’s Head in Allens Green, Herts.