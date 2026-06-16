The Kithmore in St Andrews Opens Following £7.5 Million Transformation

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The Kithmore in St Andrews officially opened its doors today (Tuesday 16 June), welcoming its first guests following the £7.5 million transformation of the former hotel property into a luxury boutique hotel and dining destination in the heart of Scotland’s world-famous golfing town.

Located on Playfair Terrace on North Street, moments from the Old Course and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, The Kithmore occupies three Georgian townhouses dating back to 1847 – originally designed by renowned St Andrews architect George Rae.

The project has also created 36 new hospitality jobs, with a dedicated team led by General Manager Kathryn McNairn, alongside Head Chef Joe Reddie and Deputy Manager Caryn Kelly.

The opening also marks the launch of Bennie’s, The Kithmore’s new all-day Scottish bar and restaurant. Named after the Bennie family, who played an important role in the property’s hospitality history, Bennie’s has been designed as a welcoming social destination for guests and locals alike.

Kathryn McNairn, General Manager of The Kithmore, said: “Opening day is a hugely proud moment for everyone involved in bringing The Kithmore to life. Over the past two years we have watched this remarkable transformation take shape, breathing new life into a much-loved St Andrews property while carefully preserving its heritage and character.

“We have assembled an exceptional team and created a hotel that feels warm, personal and deeply connected to its surroundings. From the bedrooms and public spaces to Bennie’s restaurant, every detail has been designed with the guest experience in mind.

“Inspired by the Scots word ‘kith’, meaning friendship and familiarity, our ambition is simple – to create links that last a lifetime. Whether guests are visiting for golf, leisure, business or a special celebration, we want them to feel genuinely welcomed from the moment they arrive.”

Malcolm Allan, Hospitality Director for The Marram Collection, added: “The opening of The Kithmore is a significant milestone for The Marram Collection and a project we are immensely proud to bring to fruition. From the outset, our vision was to create a hotel that celebrated the unique character of St Andrews while delivering the highest standards of contemporary hospitality.

“The transformation of these historic townhouses has been an extraordinary journey involving talented designers, craftspeople and hospitality professionals, all united by a shared ambition to create something special. The Kithmore embodies everything we believe great hotels should be – distinctive, welcoming, design-led and deeply connected to their surroundings.

“Alongside Bennie’s, we hope The Kithmore becomes not only a place for visitors to stay, but a destination embraced by the local community for years to come.”