Culinary Icons, Including Tom Kerridge, Come Together For Hospitality Action’s Unmissable Winter Chefs’ Dinner

Hospitality Action has announced the return of its flagship fundraising event, the Winter Chefs’ Dinner in association with GGM Gastro International, taking place on Monday 27 October 2025 at the recently opened The Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair.

A highlight of the culinary calendar, the evening will be hosted by celebrated chef and best-selling author Sabrina Ghayour, and promises an unmissable celebration of world-class gastronomy, camaraderie and compassion.

Uniting some of the industry’s brightest talents to raise vital funds for those in hospitality who have fallen on hard times, this year’s dinner which sees American Express as a gold sponsor and San Pellegrino as silver sponsor, will see eight exceptional chefs collaborate on two show-stopping tasting menus, with each curating a unique course, culminating in an immersive dining journey showcasing fine dining excellence. The chef line-up includes Tom Kerridge, Daniel Clifford, Henry Harris, Karan Gokani, Thuy Diem Pham, Sabrina Gidda, and Marius Dufay.

Renowned chef and Hospitality Action patron, Tom Kerridge, said:

“The Hospitality Action Winter Chefs’ Dinner is a heartfelt night of generosity, creativity and industry solidarity. It’s a reminder that, while we celebrate exceptional food, we also unite to lift up those in our industry who are struggling. Hospitality Action does extraordinary work to support our industry, and this unique evening is just one of many ways we can all help give back.”

Mark Lewis, CEO of Hospitality Action, said:

“The Winter Chefs’ Dinner is more than just an evening of exceptional food – it’s a powerful expression of what makes our industry so special: talent, resilience, and generosity. We’re thrilled to return with this landmark event at the magnificent The Chancery Rosewood, where some of the UK’s finest chefs will come together in support of hospitality people facing the toughest of times. The need for our services has never been greater, and every ticket sold, every dish served, and every donation made on the night helps us continue our vital work.”

Starting at 18:30 with a pre-dinner drinks and canapé reception, The Chancery Rosewood London, which opened on September 1, provides a fittingly elegant backdrop for the evening, setting the stage for a luxurious experience that blends masterful cuisine with meaningful purpose.

Last year’s sold-out dinner raising an incredible £90,000 in aid of Hospitality Action’s vital support services.