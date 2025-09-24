The Source Trade Show Returns for 2026 – Celebrating 21 Years of Connecting South West Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

The Source trade show, the South West’s leading food, drink, and hospitality event, is back for its coming of age 21st year on the 3rd and 4th of February 2026, and registration for attendees is now open.

Held annually in Exeter, The Source trade show has become a cornerstone of the region’s hospitality calendar, attracting thousands of buyers from across the South West and beyond. From chefs and hoteliers to independent retailers and caterers, the show connects brands with decision-makers seeking the latest in food, drink, equipment, and innovation.

• The UK hospitality market is now worth £61.2 billion, with the South West seeing above-average growth driven by domestic tourism and local sourcing trends.

• 66% of travellers now combine leisure and business stays, boosting demandfor unique hospitality experiences.

• Buyers are actively seeking sustainable, local, and tech-enabled solutions to meet evolving customer expectations.

With over 200 exhibitors and thousands of attendees each year, The Source trade show is a proven platform for brands looking to expand their reach, launch new products, and build lasting relationships in the hospitality sector.

“We’re proud to celebrate 21 years of supporting South West hospitality,” said Mike Anderson, MD of the show’s organisers, Hale Events. “2026 will be our biggest and

most forward-looking show yet, and we invite businesses across the UK to be part of it.”

Register your interest today

Whether you’d like to visit as a buyer or take part – the team at Hale Events are available to answer your questions.

Visit: www.thesourcetradeshow.co.uk