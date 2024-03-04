The Turf Receives “A Right Royal Visit”

Share Tweet Share Email

Wayne Jones with Wrexham FC’s CEO, Fleur Robinson

Prince of Wales has visited The Turf in Wrexham, owned by Admiral Taverns, to celebrate Welsh culture and the city’s vibrant community spirit.

During the visit to Wrexham, The Prince went and met licensee of The Turf, Wayne Jones, his team, members of the community and representatives from local charities to hear about how the pub acts as a vital community hub and provides support for various local causes.

At the same time, Wayne was awarded a Community Award from Admiral Taverns to recognise all his hard work for the community by Wrexham FC’s CEO, Fleur Robinson.

Licensee at The Turf in Wrexham, Wayne Jones, commented: “It was a pleasure to welcome The Prince of Wales to The Turf today to showcase the pub and all that it offers to the local community. The Turf stands testament to the fact that pubs are so much more than just a place to drink, but vibrant social hubs that bring people together to support one another. I do hope he can pay us another visit in the future, and in the meantime I’d like to thank Admiral Taverns and Fleur for presenting me with such a fantastic award recognising our hard work.”