, The Virtual Great British Beer Festival Sells Out Half Its Tasting Sessions In 24 Hours

More than half of the tickets available for the Virtual Great British Beer Festival, taking place between 11-13 September, have sold out within 24 hours of going on sale.

500 tickets were initially released for the festival, giving attendees the chance to take part in a ‘Festival Set’ tasting and one additional tasting session of their choice. The golden beers, dark beers, bitter beer and cider tickets are now all sold out, leaving just the Beginners, Foreign and Real Ale in a Bottle tastings.

CAMRA is working with providers to see whether more beer and cider can be sourced to release additional tickets for the festival weekend.

Tickets retail at £46/each and allow attendees access to a weekend of live expert-led beer tastings and pre-recorded events, including tours and Q&As with brewers, hop farmers and cider producers. Attendees will also receive a festival glass and 11 quality beers – five of which make up the ‘festival set’ of past Champion Beer of Britain category winners, and the other six form an in-depth tasting of a specific style of their choice.

Festival organiser Catherine Tonry said: “It is astounding that more than half of the ticketed events have sold out in under 24 hours. It demonstrates how popular the Great British Beer Festival is, and the real appetite to stay connected with others over great beer.

“No one has been immune to the struggles of the COVID-19 lockdown measures and the impact on our mental health, but virtual events like these can help combat loneliness and improve happiness and wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming visitors back for a weekend of fun, friendship and great beer.”

For more information and to book your tickets, please visit https://virtual.gbbf.org.uk/