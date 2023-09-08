Third Person Arrested in Connection with Crooked House Fire

Share Tweet Share Email

Copyright–©-Colin-Park-and-licenced-for-reuse-under-cc-by-sa-2.0

A third man has been arrested over the fire that destroyed the Crooked House pub, dubbed the “wonkiest” pub in Britain.

The 51-year-old, from Buckingham, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, Staffordshire Police said.

He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

The Himley pub was gutted by a fire on 5 August and demolished without council permission two days later.

The fire happened just two weeks after the pub was sold by Marston’s brewery to ATE Farms Limited.

The third arrest comes after a 66-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life on 24 August, both currently remain on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

“We understand that speculation is still widespread, both locally and online,” Staffordshire Police said in a statement. “We’d like to reiterate that we are working hard to get through an extensive list of enquiries at this time.”

The Crooked House pub was built in the 18th century and became a tourist attraction due to its sloping bar where customers could roll coins and marbles uphill.

Its destruction in the fire caused outrage in the local community and led to calls for the pub to be rebuilt. According to local Conservative MP Marco Longhi, the ruin of the pub has “struck a very real chord of sadness and anger” within the community.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he asked for a debate to take place over how to better protect heritage pubs.

Over 25,000 bricks salvaged from the site were last week locked away in secure containers after reports that the bricks were being sold on Facebook Marketplace for up to £50 each.

Since the fire, police officers have been looking through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information.

Staffordshire Police said: “We are still asking those people who might have information which can help us to get in touch if they haven’t already.

“Call us on 101, or message us using Live Chat on our website. If you prefer to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”