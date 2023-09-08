Pubs “Best Place For First Dates Survey Reveals

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubs have been named among the favourite settings for first dates according to a new survey, with cafes (40%) and pubs (40%) ranked the favourite rendezvous hot spots.

The survey by PPL/PRS revealed that of the 1000 UK respondents 40% said hospitality-based activities, particularly visiting pubs for meals and drinks are the top choice for a first date.

While love is all about compatibility, external factors play a crucial part on a first date.

When asked about how a venue’s atmosphere and music influence first dates, almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents said that they prefer there to be music playing in the background of a date. Most said that music helps them relax (64%), reduces awkwardness (57%) and helps to break the ice (42%). Others also said it puts them in a happy mood (34%) and gives them something to talk about (33%) with their date.

The choice of music can also be crucial in setting the right atmosphere. More than half (57%) shared that they would prefer to hear chill-out music, like lo-fi, during a first date, which can be perfect for those first date jitters.

Dr Julia Jones, Smart Wellness Coach for PPL PRS, explains that “Listening to music that you find relaxing can help reassure your brain that you’re in a safe environment – so the stress response can be disengaged. Timing your breath with music to slow inhales and extend exhales also deactivates that ancient stress circuit and engages your relaxation mode. This is because our breath engages the vagus nerve that regulates the relaxation response.”

The survey asked UK singletons which genre of recorded music they’d like to hear on a first date from different venues, and this is what they shared:

• Bars should bop to pop (47%)

• Pop music in a pub (48%)

• Restaurateurs should add chill-out to the musical menu (63%)

• Cafes should play chill-out music (55%)

Dr Julia Jones said: “Studies show that our brainwaves often synchronise to the music we hear. This means that you can use slow, relaxing music to slow your brainwaves and enter relaxing brain states.” So, if you know you’re going to have a string of nervous daters in your venue, you can use music to ease their experience.