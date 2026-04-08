Thornbridge & Co Opens New London Pub, The Wild Swan

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Thornbridge & Co has officially opened the doors to The Wild Swan, its newest pub located at 99 Fetter Lane, London, marking the group’s first site in the capital.

Situated in the heart of bustling Holborn, The Wild Swan becomes the fifth venue in the Thornbridge & Co portfolio, joining the operator’s successful pubs in Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and York. The opening represents a major milestone for the business as it expands its distinctive, quality-led pub offering into London.

A standout feature of the new pub is a bespoke stained-glass window, created exclusively for the venue, adding a distinctive design element and a sense of character to the space. It is the only pub in the UK to receive BREEAM Excellence, the world’s longest running, science-based sustainability certification system.

Jamie Hawksworth, Director at Thornbridge & Co, said: “The opening of The Wild Swan marks an important moment for Thornbridge & Co as we bring our first pub to London. Establishing a site in the capital has long been an ambition for us, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see that vision come to life on Fetter Lane.”

Fellow Director, Simon Webster, added: “With The Wild Swan, we wanted to create a pub that combines quality, character and a genuine sense of place. From the drinks offer through to the design of the venue, every detail has been considered carefully, and we’re thrilled to now be welcoming guests through the doors.”