BII Licensee of the Year 2026 Semi-Finalists Announced!

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The British Institute of Innkeeping (BII) is delighted to announce their 12 Semi-Finalists for this year’s Licensee of the Year competition.

Since the launch in January this year, licensee operators have been entering the competition, showing the judges evidence of how they have been building their businesses and communities, with a focus on their resilience, sustainability, diversification and commitment to their teams.

This year, the entries and Quarter-Finalists have been of a particularly high standard, making it even more difficult for the team of judges to decide who made the Semi-Finals.

Selected from a field of over 800 nominations, the 12 Semi-Finalists have reached this far in the awards based on their exceptional entry forms, social media and web presence audits as well as mystery customer visits, courtesy of Proinsight. Head Judges, Amanda Hemming FBII and Ashley McCarthy CBII, will be making their way across the country over the next few weeks to meet all of the Semi-Finalists in person to experience their businesses first hand.

The 2026 Licensee of the Year Semi-Finalists are as follows:

• Becky Sumner – The Red Lion Eynsham

• Darren & Shannon Harding – The Woolpack Inn, Islip

• Eamonn England & Arina Piskunova – The Windsor Castle

• Ian & Lisa Prior-Richards – Earl of Chatham

• Jacqueline Fairburn – Hare & Hounds

• James & Charlotte Foy – The White Horse

• Linda Cole – The Berkeley Arms

• Matt Crowther & Hollie Blythe – The Lost Pug

• Micky Foden-Andrews – The Swan in Clewer

• Nicholas & Wendy Harrop – The Ranken Arms

• Nigel Smith – The Fleece Inn

• Sonia Labatut – The Plough

Steven Alton, BII CEO commented: “Our Licensee of the Year Award is the most prestigious & hard-fought award, showing the excellence in our sector; our Semi-Finalists are of a fantastic standard. We have some familiar faces returning to the competition in 2026, as well as some brand-new operators to the LOYA process.

“We are proud that the awards process this year, more than ever, is offering a value-added experience to all those involved with business insight and the chance to evaluate your business available at every stage. In addition to the mystery customer visits, facilitated by Proinsight, we have this year again been supported by useyourlocal who have been promoting our entrants to consumers across the whole of the UK. With Cask Marque auditing cellars in addition to the visits from our Head Judges, Amanda and Ashley, the competition this year will provide more value to contestants than ever before.”

Following the judging visits, the finalists will be announced in mid-May.

All six finalists will be presented with a trophy at the BII Summer Event on 16th June, where the overall winner of Licensee of the Year 2026 will be crowned.