, Three Trends Of The Post-Lockdown On Trade

3.THE USUAL ORDER?

We believe over time behaviours will continue to revert to ‘normal’ and the role of beer and cider will remain unchanged. Occasions drive the choice of drink. While big occasions not possible at this time, reasons to visit the on trade are largely the same meaning the drinks chosen will be the same too.

Draught accounts for 90% of on trade sales volume , so remains vitally important within your offering. Packaged beer and cider may play a slightly more important role initially – especially amongst older drinkers – due to perceptions of safety but following best practice glass care and pouring techniques will not only deliver great quality pints but also help reassure your customers.

One of the biggest challenges that outlets will be experiencing is how to manage their draught offering. Footfall is currently lower than during a normal week.The aver- age pub has nine keg lines, plus some cask ale on the bar. With total beer sales currently down almost 30% , these volume levels will not sustain that number of lines.To get consumers coming back time and time again, pouring great quality beer is going to be even more important. If weekly throughputs are not assured, freshness and quali- ty can be compromised, impacting the consumer experience.

• Our recommendation is to bring back your beer range in

stages – start with a few lines, say half or two thirds of your usual line-up, then build up as you get more confident with theamountofcustomthatyouaregoingtoexpect. Whileweacknowledgemanybusinesseswillnowbeopen,we encourage all to continuously monitor sales and react accordingly. For example, if throughput is compromised then consider your mix of draught versus packaged and offer only on your best sellers on tap until volumes increase.

• Once you have a core range in place, you can look to add some more premium offerings to your bar.We still expect premiumisation to be a trend in the post-lockdown on trade.The brands that have seen biggest uplifts have generally been those on the more premium end of the scale and the long term trend of ‘drinking less, but better’ is very much alive.

• Across both beer and cider, premiumisation delivers a price advantage but at the cost of lower volumes. A mainstream brand can deliver twice the volume of your premium offering , so ensuring strong throughput and therefore quality should be the primary consideration. Consider initially using your packaged range to offer more premium choices, before losing classic lager or mainstream cider from your range.

• We certainly see most premium brands holding a bigger share in 2020 than 2019, but this is a trend to be followed once you have established a strong core offering that appeals to as many consumers as possible. Brands like Foster’s and Carling, John Smiths and Strongbow remain vital to the future of the on trade.Three in every five pints poured is one of the big six brands: Carling, Foster’s, Carlsberg, Guinness, John Smiths and Stella Artois. Strongbow is the same for the cider category . By offering a classic lager, mainstream apple cider, a stout and a keg ale first on your bar will give you a solid, good quality foundation before starting to premiumise your draught offering as volumes increase.

• It’s important to remember that the occasion determines the drink choice. Where customers selected no and low alcohol options previously will remain unchanged, such as a lunchtime catch up with a friend or as a designated driver. Pre-lock- down consumers were blurring the lines between health and enjoyment so they could indulge in a balanced way, whilst still enjoying the community feel of a pub. Moderate drinking or going out without drinking alcohol at all will remain popular, so having a good range of no and low alcohol options is key for all your customers to feel part of the occasion.

• Finally, with 90% of consumers preferring draught to bottled beer consider stocking alcohol-free beer on draught. Heineken’s BLADE beer dispense system allows you to serve freshly tapped pints of Heineken 0.0 from any counter-top. BLADE’s plug and play advantage means that you don’t have to swap out an existing tap to meet this consumer demand for draught. Plus, the kegs last longer once broached (up to 1 month) and contain no preservatives. Draught also commands a higher price point so, along with more people choosing no or low alcohol on more occasions, means more cash in your till. In Star Pubs & Bars, stocking Heineken 0.0 in both packaged and draught format delivered 133% uplift in volume sales versus selling packaged alone .Your customers are format loyal, so having non-alcoholic beer on draught and in the fridge drives inclusivity and encourages greater sales all-round.

IN SUMMARY

At HEINEKEN we have absolutely no doubt that the on trade will bounce back. It won’t be without challenges, but the pub holds a special place in the hearts and communities of the British people. During lockdown we saw licensees pivot their businesses to provide vital services such as a local shop, takeaway and delivery, and supporting the NHS or vulnerable groups. Following reopening, the on trade has adapted to make traditional spaces socially distanced for the welfare of their customers and staff. Pubs, bars and restaurants are hugely important to people’s lives and consumer positivity is returning.Through continued support, sharing of advice, new tools and services, we will give the hospitality sector the best chance of bouncing back and returning to the place we all know and love. During lockdown consumers went out of their way to support local businesses and retailers. Now, with the re-opening phase well under way, we expect the hospitality sector will receive a similar level of support from the nation.