TOCA Social Unveils Further Expansion With Third UK Venue A Westfield London

TOCA Social, the world’s first interactive football games and social entertainment venue, is excited to unveil plans for its third UK location at London’s renowned retail, leisure and entertainment destination, Westfield London, continuing its impressive journey of growth and expansion.

This announcement follows the success of TOCA Social’s inaugural venue launch at The O2, London, in August 2021, attracting over 300,000 visitors in the past year alone and earning a market-leading 4.8 Google review rating. Construction for the venue which will transform an entire floor of the unit previously occupied by Debenhams, is scheduled to commence in 2024, bolstering the impressive leisure and dining offer at Europe’s largest shopping destination.

In response to high market demand, TOCA Social’s Westfield London venue will feature 25 playing boxes spread over 35,000 square feet, making it the highest capacity TOCA Social venue to-date. Complementing the interactive football gaming, the venue will also house two world-class bars, seamlessly blending interactive football experiences with modern Americana-inspired dining to offer an unmatched convergence of entertainment and culinary excellence.

Alex Harman, President of TOCA Social, said: “Building on the fantastic success of TOCA Social’s first venue at The O2, London, launching our third UK venue at Westfield London will be a big step in the growth of our brand. As the largest mall in Europe and a major entertainment destination, Westfield London is the perfect platform to launch what will be the highest capacity TOCA Social in the UK.”

Scott Parsons, UK COO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield added: “Our strategy focuses on evolving and transforming our spaces in line with changing consumer demand, creating cutting edge entertainment and retail experiences that are second to none. We’re excited to sign TOCA Social to Westfield London, the latest example of a URW partnership to repurpose a traditional anchor department store into a fresh and dynamic offer. Recent sales data reported that Dining is up 21% and Entertainment is up almost 36% at Westfield London – clearly an area that is booming for us now and one we expect to continue with the opening of TOCA next year.”