The Best Clubs In The UK Have Been Announced By The Campaign For Real Ale

The best clubs across the UK have been announced as part of CAMRA’s prestigious Club of the Year competition 2023.
CAMRA is delighted to reveal the 16 regional finalists who now compete for the National Club of the Year title, one of the highest accolades afforded to the UK’s clubs.
The final four will be announced in early October.
The aim of the competition is to seek out the best clubs, all showcasing their commitment to quality real ale, a fantastic atmosphere, welcoming surroundings and most importantly, top quality real ale, cider and perry served in great condition.
The overall winner will be announced early in 2024.
“These amazing venues are a vital part of communities across the UK, promoting social well-being in their local areas and providing an important hub for local residents.
“All pubs and clubs have faced many challenges since the pandemic, with the cost-of-living crisis, soaring business rates and energy costs. These shining examples are a real testament to their determination, professionalism and support for their communities.”
Central Southern
Hungerford Club
Welcoming social club that is home to tennis and bowls club members. The popularity of snooker, billiards and indoor games is reflected by the full trophy cabinet. The club overlooks a quiet green between the high street and the church. The TV is switched on for major sporting events. Show the GBG or CAMRA membership card for entry.
East Anglia
Caxton Club
Spacious club conveniently situated a short walk from the train and bus stations and close to the town centre. It has a central bar, TV and darts room, and snooker room. There is also a large function room, available to hire, where occasional music events are held. Four ever-changing real ales are offered. All members and guests receive a warm welcome.
East Midlands
Parwich Royal British Legion Club
Sitting in the heart of the village, not far from the village pub, this welcoming club is open to all visitors. At least three real ales are usually available, one tapped direct from the cellar room, from local breweries such as Dancing Duck, Wincle or Howard Town. Local branch Club of the Year 2022 and Derbyshire Club of the Year.
Greater London
Leyton Orient Supporters Trust
Multi award-winning club, previously a CAMRA national finalist and local CAMRA Club of the Year 2022. It hosts four brewery tap takeovers every year.
Greater Manchester
Dobcross Band Social Club
Single-storey building constructed in 1967 with superb views from its bowling green. The club hosts several brass bands and has a well-equipped games room with a full-size snooker table. A function room stages concerts as well as being a rehearsal space. A repeat winner of local CAMRA Club of the Year, and runner-up in the Regional Club awards.
Kent
Marden Village Club
Six real ales are offered at this Grade II-listed club and community hub. Five change regularly and are generally from local Kent microbreweries, and one is always a dark beer. A regular local CAMRA Club of the Year.
Merseyside – Cheshire
Victoria Club
Welcoming local community sports club which welcomes non-members (members benefit from discounts on drinks prices). Local CAMRA Club of the Year three years running to 2021. Beers are often sourced from the local Merlin brewery, but not exclusively.
North East
The Mid Boldon Club
Private members club that celebrated its centenary in 2012. The single room on three levels is served from a single bar and features a snooker table. There are four ever changing cask beers always from local and independent breweries. North East Regional Club of the Year 2023 and Branch Club of the year 2023 This club is part of the East Boldon Conservation Area.
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Cambusdoon Sports Club
Sports club bar near Burns Cottage and Robert Burns Birthplace Museum at Alloway. Home of Ayr Cricket Club and venue for occasional international matches during the cricket season. A one-day beer festival is hosted during the summer. CAMRA members can be signed in by the bar staff.
South West
Cheltenham Motor Club
Friendly club just off London Road. Six regularly changing beers from across the country are served, including a dark ale and a local ale. There is also at least one keg beer, generally from Deya, and at least one real cider, plus a range of bottled Belgian beers. An annual beer festival is held, plus meet the brewer/takeover evenings. A three-times winner of CAMRA’s National Club of the Year, as well as multiple other awards.
Surrey & Sussex
RAFA Club (Albatross)
An award-winning club – previously CAMRA national, regional, and currently local Club of the Year – that welcomes CAMRA members. After a recent extensive refurbishment, it serves up to five ever-changing real ales plus real cider, always in a friendly atmosphere. The club hosts two beer festivals a year and a busy social calendar.
Wales
Esplanade Club
Friendly club in the Tynewydd area, on the main coast road. It serves up to three real ales from local and national brewers. The club welcomes families and pets and attracts visitors to the many holiday parks on its doorstep. Local CAMRA Club of the Year 2022.
Wessex and Channel Islands
Corfe Castle Club
Friendly club in a Purbeck stone-built former school in the village centre. The main bar features upholstered bench seating and a TV for major sporting events, plus darts and Purbeck longboard shove-ha’penny. The spectacular garden boasts a boules court and views over the Purbeck Hills. Visitors are welcome with a CAMRA membership card or copy of the Guide. Convenient for the castle or steam railway.
West Midlands
Firs Club
A frequent local CAMRA Club of the Year, it comprises a bar area, quiet lounge and separate sports lounge with a pool table. Five changing ales usually include a mild and are mainly local, occasionally featuring a beer from the in-house brewery. A beer festival is held in November.
West Pennines
Whitworth Vale & Healey Band Club
A popular social club, notable for being the home of the local brass band of the same name. The premises are part of a terrace on the main road through the town. Winner of several local and regional CAMRA Club of the Year awards.
Yorkshire
Wortley Club
This multiple CAMRA award-winning club has received accolades including local, regional and national Club of the Year, and is celebrating its 11th consecutive year in the Guide. The club is situated in the pretty rural village of Wortley, near to Wortley Hall and gardens. The lovely building has exposed timber frames, ornate ceilings, wooden panelling and a real fire. Guest ales are sourced from local and national breweries. The club runs an annual beer festival in July.