The Best Clubs In The UK Have Been Announced By The Campaign For Real Ale

Marden Village Club: National Club of the Year 2022 and Maidstone & Mid Kent CAMRA branch Club of the Year 2023

The best clubs across the UK have been announced as part of CAMRA’s prestigious Club of the Year competition 2023.

CAMRA is delighted to reveal the 16 regional finalists who now compete for the National Club of the Year title, one of the highest accolades afforded to the UK’s clubs.

The final four will be announced in early October.

The aim of the competition is to seek out the best clubs, all showcasing their commitment to quality real ale, a fantastic atmosphere, welcoming surroundings and most importantly, top quality real ale, cider and perry served in great condition.

The overall winner will be announced early in 2024.

Phil Gregg, National Coordinator for the Club of the Year competition says:

“I am delighted to be able to announce the top clubs in the UK. This competition aims to highlight the very best examples of what a social club can be.

“These amazing venues are a vital part of communities across the UK, promoting social well-being in their local areas and providing an important hub for local residents.

“All pubs and clubs have faced many challenges since the pandemic, with the cost-of-living crisis, soaring business rates and energy costs. These shining examples are a real testament to their determination, professionalism and support for their communities.”

