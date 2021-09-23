Top Five Trends To Watch In The Spirits And Wine Sector Over 2021/2022, According To Globaldata

Share Tweet Share Email

Disruptions in supply chains, crop damage as a result of climate change, and a shift in consumer attitudes towards drinking are set to shape new trends and consumption habits in spirits and wine over the coming years, supporting steady growth, according to GlobalData. who expects the market to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% by 2026.

Holly Inglis, Beverages Analyst at GlobalData, explains how these factors are driving new innovations: “Health consciousness and sustainability, sprinkled with a pinch of indulgence, are set to drive many innovations this year, as consumers look for products’ that align with their personal values without compromising on taste.

“In GlobalData’s Q2 2021 consumer survey, 34% of global consumers stated that they find sustainably/ethically sourced ingredients very appealing, highlighting an innovation opportunity for beverage producers.”

Inglis highlights the top five trends that will shape the spirits and wine sector over 2021/22:

Low/No ABV

“Already established in the beer sector, low or no ABV are now taking shape in spirits and wine. Although hard seltzers benefited from this trend recently, Boston Beer reported that hard seltzer growth diminished, meaning the company had to revise its full year growth forecasts – perhaps suggesting a slowdown in the previously booming category.

“That said, ‘moderation’ is still a winning trend, as consumers look for lower/no ABV variations of their favorite drinks. Innovations witnessed so far in 2021 have included Street Hard Seltzer in Russia, Desperado’s virgin 0.0% mojito beer in France and Svami Zero Proof non-alcoholic pink gin and tonic in India.”

CBD infusion

“Two companies have recently leveraged experimental and health trends in one unique launch. Spirit’s producer, Amass, has recently paired THC and CBD-infused with zero ABV spirit, highlighting a modern take on what was once considered a taboo. In Poland, CBD beer launches from Browar Miejski Gloger Sp. Z o. O have also been witnessed, though in GlobalData’s Q2 21 consumer survey, only 15% of global consumers stated that novel/unusual flavors were opted for in alcoholic drinks, positioning this as more of an emerging trend.”

Better-for-you wine

“Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and healthier alternatives to traditional products, and often this is achieved via certifications such as organic. Regarding wine, this refers to organic, biodynamic, or sustainable, all of which have their own certification boards and regulations. GlobalData’s Q3 2021 survey reveals that 55% and 40% of global consumers find natural and organic claims to be very appealing, respectively. In Chile, Miguel Torres Las Mulas brand launched an organic sparkling wine, appealing to eco-conscious consumers, though launches of this nature also connote a premium.”

Hard tea

“Following the immense success of hard seltzers, manufacturers are now looking to new cross-category innovations. Hard tea leverages a popular non-alcoholic beverage choice – with a twist. Producers are able to combine novel alcoholic blends with a tea base to create a unique offering, which is likely to appeal to younger-age consumers. Take Bully Boy’s Italian Iced Tea brand, which combines aperol spritz tastes with iced/rtd tea flavors, with a 7% ABV content.”

Portion control cans

“The can format primarily came into play as part of the on-the-go trend. However, since the pandemic and subsequent slowdown of many people’s lives, canned wines and spirits have co-opted a different space – that of portion control. Cans provide an accessible and affordable way to both count calories and consumption of alcohol units. In GlobalData’s Q2 2021 survey, 33% of global consumers stated that they are actively trying to reduce their consumption of calories, with a further 38% highlighting they are trying to reduce sugar consumption. This denotes not only a move away from high ABV count, but other less than healthy ingredients too.”