Traditional Pub Furniture For Timeless Style

Heritage furniture made from rich, dark wood has been named as a key furniture trend for 2025, but as every publican knows, this kind of authentic design is timelessly popular.

Here at Trent Furniture, we offer a fantastic range of traditional pub furniture, which takes the exquisite craftmanship of the 19th century as the inspiration for today’s cast iron tables.

Available as a standard height or poseur table with the option of a double-level top, the Dolphin Table features an intricate Victorian-inspired cast iron base that makes as much sense in a contemporary venue as it does in a traditional British pub. The Lionhead Table offers an alternative cast iron design in the same choice of four attractive finishes in melamine, veneer or solid wood. Or if you’re looking for a round cast iron table, opt for the ever popular Girlshead Table with its much-loved image of a woman’s face. Whichever table you choose, you can be assured of traditional quality as well as style.

A classic table needs a chair to match and the Straight Leg Captains Chair, with its timeless spindleback design, turned wooden legs and option for an upholstered seat, is a perfect partner to any pub table. Alternatively, The Straight Leg Mates Chair offers the same durablity and simple yet elegant Colonial style.

Of course, no traditional pub interior is complete without bar stools. The Tall Colonial Button Top Bar Stool is one of our most popular stools to pair with the bar or a poseur table, while the simple Small Wooden Stool is the hardest working piece of furniture in any pub.

