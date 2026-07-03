Transformed Darwen Community Pub Reopens Its Doors

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The Alexandra, located on Alexandra View in Darwen, has officially reopened following a transformational investment of £323,256. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

Behind the bar is passionate community hero, Kieran Walton, who brings a wealth of industry experience and local knowledge to The Alexandra. His expertise, combined with his energy and enthusiasm, will enable him to create a lively social hub for local residents to enjoy, further cementing the pub at the heart of the local community.

Kieran Walton said: “It’s been fantastic to take over the Alexandra, especially now that the refurbishment is complete. The pub looks amazing, and since we opened, we’ve welcomed so many people through the doors to experience everything we have to offer. The support from the local community so far has been incredible, and the success we’ve had already makes me very excited for everything the future holds.

Once again, I’d like to thank everyone at Proper Pubs for all their support throughout this journey, and I look forward to serving the community and making them proud!”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the operator has a busy schedule of entertainment lined up including regular live music, karaoke, quiz nights, pool teams, and darts teams. Kieran is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, he also hopes to support several local causes close to the community’s heart.

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “It has been fantastic to welcome Kieran to the Alexandra. The opening week has been a roaring success, particularly the VIP night! On behalf of the entire Proper Pubs team, I would like to thank Kieran for all his hard work and wish him the very best of luck -it’s great to have him on board.

“Bringing people together and creating thriving community hubs is at the heart of what we do, and we are so glad to see another successful community pub opening.”