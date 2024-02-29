Tributes Paid to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Share Tweet Share Email

TV chef and Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has died at the age of 66 following a two year battle with cancer.

His death was announced by co-star and fellow motorcycle-riding chef, Si King, who said he was with Myers when he died “peacefully at home” on 28 February.

Myers revealed he had cancer on a podcast two years ago but had returned to filming towards the end of 2023 and has been seen on screens travelling from Scotland to Devon in the latest BBC Two series, Hairy Bikers Go West, since the beginning of February.

The chef and his co-star Si King began working together 20 years ago and were known for their food programmes travelling around the UK and world on their motorbikes. Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

Paying tribute to his friend and co-star King announced the news in a post across the Hairy Bikers’ social media accounts.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28 February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

He added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”