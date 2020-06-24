Tripadvisor Launches Free ‘Travel Safe’ Tools, Making It Easy For Hotels And Restaurants To Highlight Their Health And Safety Practices

New features a win-win for travellers and businesses, giving consumers peace of mind to travel again, and businesses a platform to highlight their safety practices at no cost

Tripadvisor® haslaunched a new suite of “Travel Safe” tools to help consumers find, filter for, and validate health and safety information to feel more confident with their future travel choices, both domestically and around the world. Travel Safe features are available in all 49 markets where Tripadvisor operates, and more than 13,850 properties have already activated the feature set.

The new Travel Safe tools launched today include:

Health & safety checklists: Leveraging expertise from public health organisations and industry associations across the globe, hotel and restaurant owners can now share information about safety measures directly on their Tripadvisor listing. These include hygiene procedures, mask-wearing guidelines, social distancing policies, and more.

Search filter: A new filter allows users to easily find which hotels and restaurants are taking these added safety precautions.

Traveller reviews: New review submission form prompts allow users to validate safety measures in place at individual businesses and share their experiences with other travellers.

Q&A with business owners: If users still have questions, they can directly message business owners about their safety measures (or anything else).

How Travel Safe helps business owners:

Businesses can now select safety measures they have in place at their property by accessing the checklist in their Tripadvisor management centre (for free).

The checklist also enables properties to submit a text description of the steps they are taking to protect customers, including links back to safety information on their own websites.

A recent study* from Tripadvisor found that for consumers thinking about future travel:

More than 9 out of 10 (92%) said cleanliness is the most important factor in selecting accommodations.

More than 8 in 10 (84%) said cleanliness or sanitisation certificates are important when booking a travel experience.

Nearly 8 in 10 (79%) said it is important to publicly display compliance to government safety standards.

“As travel restrictions ease, hospitality businesses must recognise the changing expectations from consumers around safety and cleanliness,” said Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor, Inc. “That is why Travel Safe will be such a vital tool. It will provide consumers with the information and reassurance they need when they travel, while allowing businesses to build trust by highlighting the concrete steps they are taking to keep their customers safe.”

To learn more about Tripadvisor’s Travel Safe initiative and our commitment to COVID-19 recovery, please visit: tripadvisor.com/travel-safe.