Re-Vamped Beer Learning Platform Launches

Share Post Share Email

CAMRA’s award-winning Learn and Discover platform has been relaunched, promising a brand-new experience and helping to expand people’s knowledge about beer, cider and pubs and social clubs.

The new and improved platform hosts a range of new features designed to make learning accessible and curated for users.

New features include:

an upgraded and extensive beer dictionary

a new guide to beer styles

linked series of content

ability to curate your own content lists

The updated Learn and Discover platform comes with brand new articles from expert drinks writers, including Rachel Hendry, Ruvani Da Silva and an in-depth series on Pub Companies, by CAMRA’s Planning Policy Advisor Paul Ainsworth.

It is the perfect resource for people to enjoy, regardless of their knowledge or experience.

Ruvani de Silva, British Guild of Beer Writers’ Beer Writer of the Year 2024, said:

“CAMRA’s Learn and Discover platform offers exciting and engaging content for beer and cider lovers of all levels who are keen to explore the stories and science behind the beverages they enjoy. The platform is also an invaluable space for writers to dig deep into different aspects of beer and cider and share our love for hidden histories and stylistic nuances with CAMRA members.”

Rachel Hendry, Learn and Discover writer, said:

“Intuitive and accessible education is vital to the future of beer and cider and Learn and Discover has grown into an invaluable resource in the sharing of knowledge amongst those working in all aspects of the drinks industry. It’s a platform I am proud to contribute to and one I look forward to learning from.”