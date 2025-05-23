UK-EU Deal Welcomed By Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

UK Hospitality has welcomed the news that a UK trade deal agreed with the EU yesterday (Monday) includes cooperation on a youth experience scheme which could see young people able to work and travel freely in Europe again.

The government said the scheme would be “capped and time-limited” and “would mirror existing schemes the UK has with countries such as Australia and New Zealand”.

The trade body has urged both parties to pursue a youth experience scheme with “maximum flexibility”, for critical cultural exchange and economic benefit.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“The new agreement with the EU to remove trade barriers is positive news for hospitality businesses and will help to further increase access to high-quality, affordable food and drink for business and consumers alike.

“We’re pleased that there is a clear commitment to co-operate further on a youth experience scheme.

“These schemes are beneficial for those already working in hospitality, tourism and other cultural sectors to live and work in either the UK or EU. Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it also provides new opportunities for critical cultural exchange, which ultimately delivers richer experiences for customers.

“I urge both parties to pursue a model with maximum flexibility and mirroring existing schemes with Australia and New Zealand is a sensible approach.”