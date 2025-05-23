UKHospitality Celebrates Seventh Anniversary With Key Additions

Share Post Share Email

UKHospitality marks seven years in operation, and has significantly grown its member representation during that period.

Over the past 18 months, the voice of hospitality has significantly grown its membership across all types and size of business – from independent pubs, restaurants and hotels, to major UK-wide operators. New members include the likes of the Beautiful Pubs Collective, easyHotel, Fulham Shore, Leonardo Hotels, Nutwood Pubs, Paulton’s Park, Popeye’s and Starbucks.

A number of strategic affiliate partnerships with the Association for Indoor Play, the Professional Association of Self Caterers UK and the B&B Association have enabled UKHospitality to build on its representation of more than 95% of eating, drink and accommodation venues in the UK to deliver a comprehensive voice for hospitality and the wider visitor economy.

This comes shortly after the announcement that 26 areas across England will benefit from hospitality-specific training programmes, backed by the Government. The hospitality SWAPs, developed and led by UKHospitality, will see thousands of jobseekers trained and found jobs in the sector.

This is part of UKHospitality’s focus on adding new services for member businesses around training, skills and professional development.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“Delivering a strong, united voice for hospitality has been the guiding principle for UKHospitality over the past seven years and I’m delighted that we’re able to continue building our membership ranks to make that voice even stronger

“There has never been a more important moment to have a trade body that represents the views of our sector to the highest levels of Government, as businesses grapple with increasing costs and more regulation.

“We’re making the case every day in Westminster, Holyrood, the Senedd and Stormont about the need to bring down our tax burden, cut red tape and back our sector to grow, and our broad membership allows us to make that case loud and clear – for hospitality and the visitor economy.

“This strength in membership also allows us to deliver benefits for members through initiatives like our hospitality SWAPs, which will make a tangible difference to the sector. These schemes are just the start of delivering even more services for members to support their workforce, skills, training and professional development.”