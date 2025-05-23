The White Heart Lymington Is Now Open

Share Post Share Email

Award-winning Heartwood Inns opened The White Hart in Lymington on the 20th May, its thirtieth pub in the Heartwood estate.

In a ceremony officiated by the Mayor of Lymington & Pennington, Colm McCarthy, the pub was officially opened to welcome the Lymington & Pennington community through its doors. The Mayor was joined by members of Lymington Chamber of Commerce, the RNLI and Go New Forest to celebrate the opening of the pub.

A listed building, The White Hart has undergone a sympathetic refurbishment including the addition of an extension to the rear to create over 150 internal dining seats together with an additional 50 seats outside. To the front, the beamed bar boasts a number of fireplaces together with semi-private spaces for private dining whilst the light, airy dining room provides a space for larger gatherings.

Under the leadership of General Manager Pete Hider and Head Chef Amaresh Nandan, guests will enjoy a seasonally changing, sustainably sourced menu in line with Heartwood’s three star rating from the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the highest rating possible. A carefully curated drinks list, can also be enjoyed by guests. Over the coming weeks, the team have put together a programme of activities to celebrate the opening of the pub including live music on the Bank Holiday weekend, face painting and a petting zoo in the garden for children to enjoy.

Richard Ferrier, CEO of Heartwood Collection, said:

“We are very excited to have been able to restore this much-loved pub back to the heart of the community. It is a beautiful building with so much history and Lymington is a wonderful town that we are delighted to have become a part of. I wish Pete, Amaresh and the team the very best of luck on opening this beautiful pub.”