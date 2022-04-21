UK Pub and Bar Market to Recover to 99% of its Pre-Pandemic 2019 Value in 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

According to the latest data from the Lumina Intelligence Operator Data Index, the UK pub and bar market is expected to see the bulk of its market recovery in 2022, reaching a value of £22.6bn, 99% of its 2019 market value. This follows a hampered recovery in 2021 due to continued trading restrictions and strong risk aversion among consumers.

The managed, branded and franchised segment will lead market recovery, with turnover growth of +55.2% in 2022. Strong innovation and modest physical expansion, as well as events including the Queen’s Jubilee and FIFA World Cup will help boost the market.

Strong turnover growth among the top ten pub and bar brands is expected in 2022, as brands hardest hit by coronavirus restrictions recover sales. Of the top 10 brands by turnover, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery and Beefeater are expected to see the fastest growth in 2022.

Looking at the channel overall, from a turnover perspective, Cookhouse & Pub, Simmons, Dirty Martini and Nicholson’s are set to see the fastest growth within the market. Cookhouse & Pub is expected to lead turnover growth in 2022. The brand’s value led proposition offers promotions including 2 mains for £8.99 and three course children’s meal deals for £4.99, which will appeal to families, especially as the cost of living continues to increase.



Commenting on the findings, Senior Insight Manager at Lumina Intelligence, Katherine Prowse, said: “Despite the rising cost of living, we are expecting the UK pub and bar market to make a significant recovery in 2022, almost reaching its 2019 pre-pandemic market value. Large nationwide events such as the World Cup and Queen’s Jubilee will provide a much needed boost to the sector. We expect wet-led brands to make a strong recovery, particularly as city centre footfall recovers. However, it will be experience-led operators that lead recovery in 2022. Brands that offer casual but experiential settings that capitalise on sporting events and offer drink masterclasses.

Find out more about Lumina Intelligence’s Operator Data Index here.