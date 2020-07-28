UK Pubs and Bars Need to Undergo a Paradigm Shift – 3 ‘I’s to look at for the ‘New Normal’

By Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine A new era for the UK hospitality industry is about to begin, once the government gives a final nod to re- open pubs, restaurants, cafes, and other hospitality venues on 4th July 2020.The industry got a reason to cheer after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement. The indus- try, which was struggling for survival has finally got some hopes to stand back on its feet, but this might come at a cost. All establishments are expected to keep records of all their guests to enable contact trac- ing and maintain adequate hygiene as per government guidelines. On the top, this relief comes with a strict warning that the re-opening permission is ‘conditional and reversible’. ‘I’MPACT OF THE LOCK-DOWN It is concerning for the industry as well as for the economy that the industry, which is amongst the top employers of the nation and churns bil- lions in revenue every year, is on the verge of a collapse.The UK pubs and beverages served in these pubs contribute billions of pounds in govern- ment tax revenues as well. But around 47,000 of these pubs across the country have remained closed since March 20, 2020, which means there has been no revenue for these establishments and for the government unless they were to work around an online business model. Further, it was estimated that it would have costed these pubs almost £100 million every month in cash, during this period of the lockdown. ‘I’NTRICATE CHALLENGES PUBS MIGHT FACE WHEN THEY RE-OPEN ‘Embracing adversity as a chance for the opportunity’ could be the new mantra for the industry players as they plan to re-open.Though, re-opening might come with stricter rules and guidelines to comply but that is not

going to be the only challenge they are expected to face.There could be restrictions imposed initially on the number of guests allowed inside the premises coupled with a possibility that they might not see enough guests visiting their pubs initially. Thus, what will matter here would be how these businesses attune to have an innovative and a changed business model. Moreover, one big relief was already offered to the industry when the social distancing norm was relaxed to ‘one metre plus rule’.This was something the industry was in desperate need of, otherwise only one-third of these pubs could have taken the advantage of the re-opening announcement. ‘I’DEAS FOR PUB-OWNERS Adopting ‘Digi-Business’: Though pubs will have to maintain records of all their guests and will have to comply with strict government guide- lines, they can rely on technology to help them run their business more efficiently. Pubs can develop their own app to maintain records of all their guests, which enables contact tracing.The app can help further by offering guests a hassle-free check-in experience, enabling them to pre-booking their slots reducing wait time and book orders on-line.This will also help managing the required level of social distancing. Capacity Management and Seating Modalities: Some more ideas these pubs can think to implement include, re-arranging their sitting arrangement, modifying washrooms to maintain social distancing, having separate entry and exit doors, ensuring contact-less payment systems, encourage online order booking, set a limit on maximum number of guests inside the premises and even start serving take away orders (if not done so far). Moving from Traditional to Disruptive Ways: More specific guide- lines for the pubs are expected to be issued by the government at a later date, but if we have to take clues from the countries where pubs are already open, it appears that Sweden never went into a complete lockdown and relied heavily on its citizens to follow social distancing norms. In Australia, pubs opened with a three-step plan, first by limiting the number of guests inside the premises to 20 and then gradually increasing the num- ber thereafter. Italy on the other hand, opened its hospitality sector with