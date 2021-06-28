UKH Press Comment On Release Of Data From Phase 1 Of The Government’s Events Research Programme

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality has welcomed the publication and release of data from Phase 1 of the Government’s Events Research Programme, stating it will help businesses running mass events begin preparations for their resumption and help inject confidence across the sector.

Commenting on the report, Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said:

“The report acknowledges that, across the course of the pandemic, businesses reliant on events have been hit disproportionately hard by the restrictions in place on operating venues, such as social distancing and capacity limits. This has resulted in significant and widespread commercial impact and ongoing loss of revenue. These businesses have needed to rely heavily on Government support, which has been welcome, but are now desperate to trade their way to recovery and welcome back guests.

“The report’s findings that there were no substantial outbreaks of Covid-19 identified following any of the first phase of test events, along with the continued success of the vaccine programme, should give the Government confidence to go ahead with a full and final lifting of restrictions next month. Hospitality can play its part in the UK’s economic recovery but only if given permission to trade freely.”