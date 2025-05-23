Wetherspoon Named Amongst ‘Europe’s Best Employers 2025’

Share Post Share Email

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) has been named among ‘Europe’s best employers’ for 2025 in a new report from the Financial Times and Statista.

The Europe’s Best Employer report is an annual record of the top 1,000 employers in Europe, released by the Financial Times with information from data platform Statista

Company evaluations were collected in the independent process, with Wetherspoon being named amongst the most highly recommended employers in Europe.

Wetherspoon’s head of people, Tom Ball, said: We are delighted to be named in the report.

“Our staff are vitally important to the overall success of the individual pubs and the company.

“We strive to offer each of our employees the opportunity to progress within the company.”