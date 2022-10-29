UKHospitality Publishes Energy Advice, Guidance and Costs Calculator for All Businesses

Share Tweet Share Email

Due to the extraordinarily high energy prices hospitality businesses are facing this winter, UKHospitality is taking the unprecedented step of making its energy guidance publicly available.

The guidance, which was previously a member exclusive, covers the Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which UKHospitality was instrumental in delivering through its engagement with government and demonstration of how hard hospitality would be hit by rising energy prices.

Also available to access is a Q&A to help businesses through the process and an energy calculator to help businesses budget for future energy costs.

Members of UKH continue to receive exclusive content that can help them through the winter, such as the Energy Support Webinar ran by Total Energy Solutions, which is available to watch again.

Any business with further queries that are not answered by the documents can contact UKHospitality on policy@ukhospitality.org.uk and a member of the team will be in touch to help.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“As we head into winter, many businesses will be extremely concerned about what is in store with energy prices eye-wateringly high. We know that our sector is feeling the pinch more than most and that is why we’ve taken the decision to make our expert guidance available to all.

“The Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme is in place to reduce the unit price businesses pay for their energy but navigating these schemes can be a challenging process, so we want to offer as much help as possible.

“This is a perilous situation for the sector and UKHospitality will continue to ensure the Government is fully aware of the existential threat that inflation and energy bills combine to create.”