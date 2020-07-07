UKHospitality Publishes Reopening Guidance For Escape Rooms

New guidance published to welcome tranche of escape room operators into membership

UKHospitality has published reopening guidance for escape rooms to welcome a host of the sector’s leading businesses into membership.

Welcoming the new members, UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nichols said: “Escape rooms have been one of the biggest hospitality success stories of recent years. It has been exciting to see such rapid growth in escape rooms in a relatively short space of time to become one of the more dynamic, avant-garde aspects of the country’s hospitality scene.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome so many of them into membership of UKHospitality. This new arm of membership not only solidifies UKH as the leading voice for the hospitality sector, it means that so many exciting, new businesses have the representation they need.

“Of course, they are joining at a very stressful and precarious time for so many businesses. Escape rooms have been shuttered throughout this pandemic and businesses that may still have been prospering will have been hit.

“We are very pleased, therefore, to be able to welcome escape rooms into membership with their own guidance for a successful reopening. It will give them the best possible chance to get back up to speed following the lockdown. I hope it gives them the security they need to continue delighting and surprising guests and showing everyone why this is one of the most vibrant sectors across the whole of the country’s economy.”