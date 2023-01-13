UKHospitality Raises More than £55,000 for Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

The generous donations at UKHospitality’s annual Christmas lunch were raised for charities Only A Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity, in association with the Pedalling for Pubs initiative.

The total of £59,435 is a new record for charitable donations at the annual Christmas lunch, more than doubling previous efforts, and continues UKHospitality’s longstanding tradition of raising money for good causes.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “I’m delighted and blown away by the enormous generosity shown by everyone who attended the Christmas lunch.

“Recognising and supporting charities that work within hospitality has been a fixture of the event for many years. Only A Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity are excellent charities that are so deserving, and everyone involved should be proud of the work they do. Once again, we were pleased to be able to link up with the Pedalling for Pubs initiative that works closely with both charities.

“To more than double our previous fundraising efforts just shows the appreciation there is in hospitality for the support these charities and initiatives continue to offer the sector, which is ever more important in the challenging times we find ourselves in.”

UKHospitality is continuing its support for both charities with its Chief Operating Officer Jackie Marlow taking part in the Pedalling for Pubs fundraising challenge in Sri Lanka, where a team is cycling 450km across the country. If you’d like to donate, you can visit the Just Giving page here.