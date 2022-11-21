UKHospitality Scotland Calls on the Scottish Government to Implement Business Rate Support

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality Scotland has called on the Scottish Government to implement business rate support

Responding to the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, UKHospitality Scotland Executive Director Leon Thompson said:

“Today’s statement underscored the severe difficulties faced across the economy. Hospitality remains on the front line of these challenges, hit by increases in the cost of doing business and the cost-of-living crisis experienced by customers. The support on business rates promised today by the Chancellor will give hospitality businesses in England some hope.

“In Scotland we now look ahead to 15 December and the Scottish Government’s Budget. According to The Treasury, as a result of today’s statement, the Scottish Government will receive an additional £1.5 billion of funding over 2023-24 and 2024-25. This as a result of today’s tax and spending policy decisions, including the business rate relief set out for England.

“With a third of our members concerned about business survival this winter, it is imperative that the Scottish Government allocates support on business rates quickly. This move will make the difference between survival or closure for hospitality venues across Scotland. This vital support in the Scottish Budget can help to secure the future of businesses and the jobs so many people depend on.”