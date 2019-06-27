UKHospitality Welcomes Review Of England’s Food

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s announcement of an independent review into England’s food industry.

The review, led by Henry Dimbleby of the Sustainable Restaurant Association and co-founder of Leon, will investigate the entirety of England’s food system from farm to fork.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The UK’s food industry is one our greatest assets. Across the sector we see huge amounts of variety as well as ingenuity. With the country’s food and hospitality sectors so intimately linked, it is absolutely vital to the ongoing success of hospitality that the food industry is supported.

“Henry has fantastic knowledge of the hospitality sector and understands its relationship with food and the need for a dynamic and supportive food industry.

“We welcome this review of the food industry and what we hope is the beginnings of a fully integrated and joined-up strategy that supports businesses at every step of the way from farm to fork.”