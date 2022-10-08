UKinbound’s Awards for Excellence Makes its Return Following Two-Year Hiatus

Share Tweet Share Email

UKinbound has announced its Awards for Excellence winners at a star-studded event in Aberdeen last week, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

12 accolades were handed out, including the new Member’s Choice Award, to both organisations and individuals that had made a significant contribution to the continuing success of the inbound tourism sector. The winners were presented their awards by local radio personality Lauren Mitchell, in front of an audience of over 275 tourism and hospitality professionals.

Following self-nomination, 11 of the winners were decided by a panel of independent judges from across the tourism industry – Kurt Janson, director, Tourism Alliance; Helen Bowron, communications director, Coach Tourism Association; and Dr Karen Thomas, director, Tourism and Events Research Hub, Canterbury Christ Church University.

In contrast, UKinbound members had the opportunity to vote for the winner of the Member Choice Award, with four exceptional individuals making the shortlist.

Winners from the evening were:

• Tour Operator of the Year – Angela Shanley Associates

• Accommodation Provider of the Year – Lake District Country Hotels

• DMO of the Year – Visit Inverness Loch Ness

• Transport Provider of the Year – DFDS

• Service Provider of the Year: Professional Services – Strong Recruitment

• Service Provider of the Year: Technology – Vox Group

• Sustainable Tourism Provider of the Year – Dalata Hotels

• OTA of the Year – Get Your Guide

• Individual Attraction of the Year – Mercat Tours & The Beatles Story

• Sightseeing Operator of the Year – Birgit’s Bakery and Afternoon Tea Bus Tours

• Members Choice Award – Rob Way, The Tourism Media Group

• Chairman’s Award – Rebecca Brooks, Abbey UK



Joss Croft, CEO UKinbound said:

“We are delighted to be back hosting our Annual Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, celebrating the achievements of this fantastic industry. Each and every winner has worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months and these awards celebrate their significant contributions to the continuing success of the inbound tourism sector.”