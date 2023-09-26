UK’s Restaurant & Hotel Elite Honoured at the AA Hospitality Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Picture credits (L-R): Top: Fingal interior; Cottage in The Woods cuisine; Allium at Askham Hall wine selection; Angela Hartnett. Middle: Cail Bruich cuisine; Crockers Tring interior; Chutney Mary cuisine

Bottom: THE PIG gardens; Paul Ainsworth; The Old Stamp House cuisine; Killeavy Castle

The Crème de la Crème of the UK hospitality industry gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House for the AA Hospitality Awards 2023 hosted by AA Hotel & Hospitality Services. The glittering awards ceremony, presented by TV presenter and broadcaster Claudia Winkleman, celebrated the UK’s top hotels, spas, restaurants, and pubs and the people behind them.

In a dazzling showcase of excellence, the awards hosted around 1,000 guests to honour the outstanding contributions to the UK’s hospitality sector, spanning an impressive array of fifteen categories. The night’s highlights included the crowning of AA Restaurant of the Year, AA Hotel of the Year, AA Accessible Award, AA Spa Hotel of the Year, AA Wine Award, AA Chefs’ Chef, AA Lifetime Achievement Award, AA Sustainable Award and AA Housekeeper of the Year.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said: “It’s a delight to be back at Grosvenor House as we mark the greatest hospitality celebration across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The last year has been tough on the hospitality industry as we’ve felt, like many others, the challenges facing businesses. Yet I’m so proud of the resilience, innovation and quality shown by the UK hospitality industry in response. We would like to extend a massive congratulations all the winners and shortlisted establishments for their hard work, passion, and dedication.”

The AA introduced the renowned star rating scheme for quality in 1908 and have continued to shine a well-deserved spotlight on individuals and establishments who consistently deliver excellence to their guests. The AA Hospitality Awards, now celebrated as the pinnacle of recognition in the industry, have once again showcased the innovation, dedication, and brilliance that define the UK’s hospitality landscape. As the stars of hospitality continue to rise, these awards have cemented their place as the ultimate authority in recognising excellence, setting the gold standard for hotels and restaurants across the nation. This year, the AA is celebrating 115 years of recognising excellence in hospitality.

The full list of this year’s AA Hospitality Awards winners can be found at www.ratedtrips.com/travel-ideas/discover-all-the-winners-from-the-aa-hospitality-awards-2023