Under One Roof: Exclusive B2B Event for European Pizza and Pasta Industries and Live Cooking Show in Central London

EPPS 2019 AT A GLANCE

3 days, 200 exhibitors, 1000+ leading brands, 4,000 industry buyers

4 World leading cooking competitions

2 Cooking Stages, 1000+ chefs, Master Classes by celebrity chefs

15+ Industry leading speakers

The 4th edition of the European Pizza & Pasta Show will unite equipment manufacturers, specialist ingredients and food product suppliers and service providers with leading UK and European food wholesalers and retailers, pizza operators and pizzeria owners, restaurant chains and independent restaurants, hotels and catering companies.

The show is organised by IPR Events London Ltd in association with PAPA – Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association, in cooperation with Accademia SRL and Ristorazione Italiana Magazine.

Last year the event was attended by over 140 exhibiting companies with 2,500 buyers, and is a firmly established event on European food and beverage industry scene. The European Pizza and Pasta Show will be expanding to a three day event this year at Olympia National Hall from the 13th to the 15th of November 2019.

EPPS 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

The EPPS 2019 programme will include open discussion and one-to-one “In Conversation with….” style interviews with industry experts, leading restaurateurs, C-level Managers and world foremost nutritionists from UK, Europe and beyond.

Our speakers list features industry legend Ian Neill – CEO Hush Hache and K10 Restaurants, Randy Liebowitz – Global Food Regulatory Counsel at PepsiCo; Pete Lachapelle – Pizza Today, USA; Andrew Macleod – CEO Emilia’s Crafted Pasta; Thom Elliot – Co-founder Pizza Pilgrims; Kirill Vyrypaev – Head of Dodo Pizza EMEA; Phillip Quinn of Papa John’s, Chantal Symmons from LEON Restaurants and many others.

COMPETITIONS AND COOKING MASTER CLASSES

In addition to the exceptionally high number of chef competitors for The European Pizza Championship to be held on the 14th of November, we will also be hosting The International Pizza Acrobatics Show, as well as The 2019 PAPA Pizza and Pasta Chef of the Year Finals (14th of November).

For the first time alongside the championships, we will be introducing world renowned chefs and pizzaioli from UK, Europe and the USA. Celebrity chefs Tony Gemignani, Aldo Zilli, Marco Fuso, Enzo Oliveri and others will be presenting Master Classes and discussing the latest cooking trends and use of innovation and technology in our industries.

The European Pizza and Pasta Show 2019 is the first and only trade event to host a launch of live Cooking Academy with world leading chefs Antonio Sorrentino and Davide Civitiello.

For further details on exhibiting, sponsoring or visiting the EPPS 2019 please head to www.pizzapastashow.com