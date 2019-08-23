Unite Seeks Job Assurances Over Greene King Sale

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: News in Latest News August 23, 2019

BarPeopleUnite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union, is an urgent meeting for reassurances on job security at pub giant Greene King which is being taken over by CK Asset Holdings.

Unite has more than 250 members, including draymen, brewery production staff and warehouse workers, at the brewery which was founded in 1799. Unite’s members are at the firm’s headquarters in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, as well as distribution centres in Abingdon, Oxfordshire and Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

Unite regional officer Mark Jaina said: “Unite will be seeking an urgent meeting with Greene King, as well as with the management of CK Asset Holdings to gain a better understanding of the future business strategy.

“This is a major takeover of a well-known British company with a long history in brewing and pub ownership built up over 220 years. It could have major ramifications for this sector, given the magnitude of the takeover.

“Our first priority is to seek reassurances for our members on future job security, and pay and employment conditions.

“However, we need to study this takeover in much greater detail before commenting further.”

