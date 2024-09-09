The Licensed Trade Charity Appoints Its First Director Of Charity Operations

Share Tweet Share Email

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Joby Mortimer as its first Director of Charity Operations.

The senior hire – the first under the stewardship of CEO Chris Welham – will bolster both the revenue-generating arm of the LTC, as well as the charitable fundraising capabilities of the 230-year-old charity, which provides an extensive range of support services to workers across the licensed hospitality and drinks industry.

Mortimer, a seasoned industry figure who has held senior roles at Brakes Group and Budweiser Budvar UK, will report directly to Welham and brings a wealth of commercial and industry experience to the role.

Chris Welham, Licensed Trade Charity CEO, said: “This is a linchpin role which is absolutely central to our operations, our service delivery and frankly, as we continue to build on the vital work of the LTC, our future success. I couldn’t think of a better person to be joining us on this journey, as our first Director of Charity Operations.

“Joby has extensive experience in our industry, an impressive track record of delivering commercial success and, most importantly, is an excellent and values-driven individual who cares passionately about our work. I‘ve absolutely no doubt he will be a huge asset to the LTC, helping us to deliver on our long-term goals, whilst also ensuring we continue to reach more individuals, who massively need and depend on our support services.”

Commenting on the new role, Mortimer said: “After 28 years of working in the hospitality industry, the chance to work for a charity that does such amazing work, which is very close to my heart and which I have supported for a number of years, was too good an opportunity to pass up; I couldn’t think of a better role, and I am delighted to be joining the LTC.

“The Licensed Trade Charity is a genuine purpose-led organisation full of amazing and dedicated people, delivering such an important resource for so many, so I am excited to have the chance to play a part in building on the fantastic work the charity has done over the past 230 years and continues to do today. Its work has never been more important, and I am looking forward to working with Chris and the extraordinary team to support even more people and to transform more lives.

“The people working in the licenced hospitality sector continue to face increasing pressure and the work of the Licensed Trade Charity is vital in providing practical and financial support so that all of us in society benefit from having hospitality venues in our communities.”