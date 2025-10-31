Urban Pubs & Bars Announces the Acquisition of Albion & East

Share Post Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub group, has today announced the acquisition of Albion & East, a collection of distinctive all-day venues in some of the capital’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

The Albion & East business comprises four London venues: Teatro Hall in Ealing, Canova Hall in Brixton, Botanica Hall in Clapham Junction, and Serata Hall in the City of London.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of several other openings and acquisitions since May 2025, including St. John’s Tavern in Archway, The Marlborough Head in Covent Garden, The Bald Faced Stag in East Finchley, The Highbury Barn Tavern and Bat and Ball in Covent Garden.

Urban Pubs and Bars previously acquired Martello Hall from Albion and East in January 2025, investing into the site to launch The London Fields in February.

All existing Albion & East team members will join the Urban Pubs and Bars family. The group will take on the business as a whole, supporting the teams and continuing to develop these unique venues as part of its expanding London portfolio.

Speaking on the acquisition, Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “Albion & East is a business we’ve long admired. Their venues share our passion for great design, fresh, high-quality food and drink, and genuine neighbourhood hospitality. We’re delighted to welcome their teams into the Urban family and look forward to supporting these outstanding venues through their next chapter.”

Alongside this exciting acquisition, Urban is pleased to report that trading across its business remains materially ahead of the market with LFL sales of 8.7% since the start of the financial year (May), with sales approaching £100m in the last twelve months.