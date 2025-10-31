Delivery Sales Rise But Takeaways Dip In Flat September For Restaurants’ At-Home Sales

Share Post Share Email

A slump in takeaway sales offset sharp growth in deliveries to leave Britain’s top restaurant groups with flat like-for-like sales in September, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

Combined deliveries and takeaways were just 0.4% ahead of September 2024 on a comparative basis. It extends a challenging year that has seen like-for-like trading run behind the rate of inflation in every month so far, mirroring flat or negative figures for restaurants dine-in sales throughout 2025.

September’s delivery sales were 4.1% ahead on a like-for-like basis. In sharp contrast, takeaway and click-and-collect sales dropped 8.7%, reflecting consumers’ steady migration from food pick-ups to straight-to-door ordering platforms.

However, managed groups continue to drive overall sales by extending their at-home services. Total growth—including from newly-opened restaurants, or where deliveries and takeaways have been introduced for the first time—were 8.7% ahead year-on-year.

Data from the Hospitality at Home Tracker emphasises the move by consumers away from takeaways to deliveries. Takeaways and click-and-collect orders accounted for 5.1 pence in every pound spent with restaurants in September, while deliveries attracted 13.1 pence. This figure has increased by more than two percentage points in just two years.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at CGA by NIQ, said: “The total increase in restaurants’ at-home sales is an encouraging sign of solid demand for deliveries and takeaways. But it’s clear that growth is being largely driven by new delivery provision and higher menu prices rather than order frequency, and inflation and third-party delivery fees are both sapping operators’ profit margins. They will be hoping for a Christmas bounce and some respite on costs in the government’s forthcoming Budget, but the environment for both eat-in and at-home trading is going to remain difficult for some time to come.”