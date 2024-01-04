Urban Pubs & Bars Christmas Appeal Raises Over £42,000 For Homeless Charity Streetsmart

Share Tweet Share Email

Urban Pubs & Bars group raised over £42,000 for StreetSmart, a charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people across the UK.

The premium pub group which operates 42 pubs, bars and restaurants across London including premium tapas restaurants raised the money as part of its Christmas charity partnership.

The UPB Group includes flagship pubs The Punch Tavern, Fleet St, The Wheatsheaf, Tooting, The Railway, Putney and The Gatehouse, Highgate and raised the money along with its generous guests.

StreetSmart was established in 1998 and since then the charity has raised over £12 million for homeless and vulnerable people across the UK.

At participating venues during the festive months of November and December, with the benefit of a tablecard or a reference on the menu, a voluntary £1 is added to the diners’ bill.

Guests donated £21,000 and UPB is match funding this amount giving StreetSmart over £42,000 to use to support the homeless.

UPB Managing Director, Chris Hill, said: “Our pubs, bars and restaurants are pillars of their local communities and we are really proud that we can support this brilliant charity. The work that StreetSmart do to tackle homelessness and help those who need it most is very inspiring, that’s why we are doubling the donations from our customers.”

Restaurateur and Chef Marcus Wareing, a supporter of the charity said: “StreetSmart is a fabulous charity that remembers the homeless in our city at a time of year when we should be thinking about others. More importantly, our guests agree.”