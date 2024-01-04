Nestlé Professional Makes Last Call For Toque d’Or Competition Registrations Deadline Extended To 19 January

Share Tweet Share Email

Nestlé Professional has called for final registrations to its Toque d’Or competition, extending the deadline to 19 January 2024.

Katya Simmons, managing director Nestlé Professional UK&I, says: “We want to give as many students as possible the chance to take part in 2024’s competition where they’ll be given a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to push the boundaries of the culinary world through a series of exciting challenges.

“It’s quick and easy to enter. Lecturers with star students simply need to visit the website, register their college details, plus the names of the students they’d like to put forward before 19 January.”

The competition is open to all back and front of house Level 2, 3 or 4 students. To register and find out more about the competition’s format and timeline, college lecturers should visit: https://t.co/s9cgKfzn6h.