Urban Pubs & Bars Launches Where To Watch The Euros Guide

London pub and dining group Urban Pubs & Bars has launched the “ultimate guide” showing the best places to watch the Euros across the capital.

The group have put together a live blog with all the information needed to watch the Euros across the capital (the blog shows all upcoming games, scores and best places to catch each match).

The pubs and bars span central, North, East, South and West London and plan to show every game in the tournament which begins on Friday June 14 with the opening match between Germany and Scotland.

England’s first match is two days later, Sunday June 16 against Serbia and falls on Father’s Day. The game kicks off at 8pm and the leisure group are also featuring their famous Sunday Roasts in many venues to celebrate the ultimate Father’s Day!

Urban Pubs & Bars, who have just celebrated their 10th anniversary, have planned something for everyone with the finest beers, cocktails, wines, spirits as well as mouthwatering food to enjoy during the games.

An Urban Pubs & Bars spokesperson said:

“We have brilliant food and drink and this summer every pub has great screens and is geared up to be the best place to enjoy the Euros.”

Urban Pubs & Bars’ first site The Whippet in Kensal Rise opened in May 2014.

In the last year, the business also successfully opened three other new sites including The Victory at Waterloo Station, The Railway in Putney and The Junction in Islington, with trading exceeding expectations.

The UP&B Group, includes flagship pubs Nest, Bishopsgate, The Wheatsheaf, Tooting and The Gatehouse, Highgate.

For further details: https://www.urbanpubsandbars.com/euro-2024