Music Industry Giants Unites Behind Youth Vote Campaign

As festival season kicks off, music festival industry heavyweights are uniting to get 18-34 year olds to the polls. Taking place just days before the country goes to the polls, Glastonbury Festival will this month be hosting an exclusive, interactive ‘Crash the Party’ on site installation, reminding Festival-goers to turn out to vote the week after the Festival. Glastonbury and Crash the Party are also running a competition to win 2x tickets to this year’s Festival, where entrants who are registered to vote and sign up for reminders about key election moments could be in with a chance of heading to Worthy Farm.

Melvin Benn of Festival Republic which runs Reading & Leeds, is among the industry leaders throwing their support behind Just Vote, a campaign aimed at persuading young people to register to vote ahead of next month’s general election.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic said:

“Reading & Leeds are among the country’s biggest gatherings of young people and sit at the very heart of our youth culture. In bringing these festivals to life I have the privilege of witnessing the next generation’s energy and passion first-hand and it is vital that their voices be heard at the general election. The music industry has always been an Important force for positive change and working with Just Vote is a great way to empower our audiences to channel their energy into exercising their democratic right at this historic moment.”

Festival Republic are also providing tickets as competition prizes, only available for entry to those who are registered to vote. The ‘Crash the Party’ movement is part of Just Vote, an urgent campaign urging young people to get out and vote in the July 4th general election. The brainchild of green entrepreneur Dale Vince, the campaign will feature eye catching visuals created by legendary advertising firm Saatchi & Saatchi.

Dale Vince called on artists playing the festivals to endorse the campaign:

“We’re grateful to Festival Republic, Glastonbury and all the participating festivals for throwing their weight behind Just Vote. This is the most important general election of our lifetime, and the UK music scene has immense cultural influence which can mobilise young people to make their voice heard on 4 July.

“We’re also calling on the UK’s musicians to use your platforms to rally young people to register and then get out and vote. Artists playing these festivals – if you see this please get involved and help spread the word about the Just Vote campaign: the future of our country depends on young people having a say!

Last year, a single post by Taylor Swift got 35 thousand Americans registering to vote. We in the UK have such a long history of mobilising people through music, so there’s no reason our home grown talent shouldn’t be doing the same.”