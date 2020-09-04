, Using Technology to Streamline Alfresco Dining

“The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic and has had to change the way it operates drastically over the last few months in order to survive.While across most of the country now restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs, hotels and everyone else in the hospitality can open or is planning to open to some degree again, for the foreseeable future alfresco dining will be a popular way forward for venues that have the space to use.

“So, what can the industry do to create a safe environment whilst not compromising on cus- tomer experience?

SWITCH TO DIGITAL:

“Technology is a venue’s best friend when it comes to social distancing. For example, venues should be thinking about stopping the use of hard-to-clean but traditionally re-usable items, such as menus.This could mean a switch to paper disposable menus or the use of a mobile platform for a digital menu.The benefits of using a digital menu are many – it’s is less wasteful and ‘greener’, there is no chance of cross-contamination or it being accidentally re-used, and it can be easily and instantly amended as dishes change.What’s more, a recent survey found that 56% of customers said being able to view menus on smart phones would give them confidence in eating out again*, so it is already a popular choice with customers.

“Once a menu is digital, it can be taken one step further with contactless ordering and payments. Table service only is a legal requirement of the hospitality industry being open, but moving to an online system which can take an order, send it to the kitchen and take the payment seamlessly cuts means staff only need one visit the table rather than three.This way, there are no shared terminals, no touching buttons on chip and pin machines, and no having to hand over the bill – all that needs to be done is deliver the drinks and food from the bar or kitchen to the table.