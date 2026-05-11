VisitBritain Chair Heads to US to Boost Regional Tourism and Hospitality Growth

Credit: VisitBritain

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Competing for high-value international visitors and encouraging them to explore more of Britain’s nations and regions is at the centre of VisitBritain Chair Harris Bokhari’s inaugural overseas visit to the United States this week.

The US remains the UK’s largest and most valuable inbound tourism market, with American visitors forecast to contribute £7.5 billion to the UK economy in 2026. Mr Bokhari’s visit, which began on 9 May, marks his first international engagement since taking up the role as Chair of VisitBritain.

The programme includes meetings in New York, Washington DC, Atlanta and Chicago with senior figures from the travel, aviation, sporting, cultural and creative sectors, alongside UK Government representatives and US industry partners.

A key focus of the trip is strengthening transatlantic tourism links while driving visitors beyond London and into regional destinations across England, Scotland and Wales through increased use of regional gateways.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Mr Bokhari said the US market remains vital to the UK’s visitor economy and hospitality sector.

“It is fitting that my first international trip as Chair of VisitBritain is to the UK’s most valuable inbound visitor market, with US visitors forecast to deliver £7.5 billion to our economy this year in spending,” he said.

“As well as strengthening transatlantic tourism ties, I’m looking forward to hearing from industry about the motivations and trends shaping outbound travel.

“I’ll be banging the drum for Britain as a welcoming, vibrant visitor destination, with a focus on growing tourism through our regional gateways. From our world-class hospitality, rich heritage and culture to stunning coastlines, countryside and exciting sporting calendar, we want visitors from the US to explore more of what our nations and regions have to offer.”

Sports tourism is also high on the agenda, with meetings planned with representatives from the National Basketball Association ahead of regular-season NBA fixtures being staged in Manchester for the first time in 2027.

More than 200,000 annual visits from the US to the UK include attendance at sporting events, generating an estimated £290 million in visitor spending each year.

The visit also coincides with preparations in the US for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the country will co-host from June next year. VisitBritain sees the tournament as a significant opportunity to promote the UK’s football tourism offer to American travellers.

Football remains the UK’s most popular live sporting attraction for international visitors, with the US currently the third-largest source market for football-related trips.

Mr Bokhari added: “Britain is the home of football. From the thrill of a live match and exploring our footballing cities, to walking in the footsteps of players on a stadium tour, we know there is huge appetite among US visitors to experience the sport where it all began.”

The US visit precedes the Greater Together LA trade and cultural expo in California from 19–21 May, described as the largest UK Government-supported trade and cultural event ever staged in the US. VisitBritain is leading the tourism strand of the programme.

Alongside attending the official expo, Mr Bokhari will open VisitBritain’s dedicated business-to-business event, bringing together destinations from across Britain with senior US travel advisors and tour operators.

California remains the leading US source state for UK tourism, accounting for around 15% of all American visits to Britain.

VisitBritain said the initiative forms part of its long-term investment in the US market, including trade missions, buyer education programmes, commercial partnerships and its “Starring GREAT Britain” screen tourism campaign aimed at converting interest into bookings.

Latest forecasts from VisitBritain predict 5.5 million visits from the US to the UK in 2026, with projected visitor spending reaching £7.5 billion — an increase of 4% on 2025 figures. American travellers currently account for more than one-fifth of all overseas visitor spending in the UK.