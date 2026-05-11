Versatile Food Order, Label and Receipt Printing from Star Micronics

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Given the rise in multichannel ordering in recent years we are seeing growing demand for customer collection and third-party delivery, resulting in the need for versatile printers to print food and drink ingredient labels, food orders, clear permanent and repositionable delivery and customer collection labels as well as bag seals.

With more focused legislation around accurate ingredients and allergy identification for pre-packed food and drinks, label printers increasingly have a range of tasks to perform resulting in the emergence of versatile multifunctional printers that can respond and adapt to any environment and application.

Integrating printers into the food preparation process which allow different sizes and types of labels to be printed from one easy-to-use device; variable length food and allergy labels, nutrition information alongside food delivery orders and labels, means businesses can meet today’s requirements as well as future-oriented labelling applications.



In line with growing demand for versatile omnichannel labelling solutions, Star has significantly expanded its Cloud-connected label printer range. These solutions meet the requirements of both local printing as well as printing from central databases, while providing simple set-up and provisioning of wireless printers to facilitate printing ‘out-of-the-box’.

NEW Star mC-Label2 printer

For businesses that require both order and label printing solutions, the new multi-media mC-Label2 printer offers two distinct models; an entry-level model with tear bar for printing traditional liner backed die cut labels and a multifunctional model which features an auto cutter for printing traditional pre-formatted die cut labels, high adhesive permanent and semi-permanent linerless labels as well as receipts. These include labels such as permanent food and allergy labels for food storage, customer collection and delivery labels in addition to customer orders.

The compact mC-Label2 printer is ideal where space is limited and thanks to its IP22-rated design the printer can be used safely in a variety of environments. At less than 10cm wide and with a unique front-loading design for easy paper loading, the mC-Label2 fits neatly on or under the counter, on a shelf or where workspace is limited.

Despite its compact size, the mC-Label2 can accommodate high-capacity media rolls up to 102mm in diameter, reducing the frequency of paper roll changes. Paper width is fully adjustable from 25mm to 60mm, while the high-resolution 300dpi print head ensures small format text, barcodes and graphics are clear and legible, even in paper saving mode. The larger mC-Label3 printer is ideal for wider media up to 80mm.

For more information on Star’s complete range of food order, label and receipt printing solutions, visit www.Star-EMEA.com