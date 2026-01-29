VisitBritain Highlights Tourism Treasures to Global Travel Trade

Share Post Share Email

VisitBritain is set to host more than 70 international buyers on educational trips across England, Scotland and Wales, as it seeks to boost growth in its inbound visitor economy, worth an estimated £34.6 billion in 2025.

Global travel trade from 11 international markets will take part in tailored visits between 30 January and 5 February to explore Britain’s tourism highlights, from Bath to Birmingham, Dorset to Durham and the Scottish Borders to South Wales. By offering first-hand, in-person experiences of Britain’s newest or most absorbing attractions, sights and tours, it is anticipated that these products will be promoted for the first time or continue to be sold in international markets and on to the itineraries of future overseas visitors.

International delegates from the UK’s top three most valuable markets – the USA, France and Germany – will attend, together with travel buyers from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Educational visits will feature tourism products and the latest innovations from across the nations and regions, as well as film and television experiences to celebrate VisitBritain’s successful global campaign ‘Starring GREAT Britain’. The campaign is estimated to have generated £217 million in additional spending by international visitors from its launch in January 2025 to last June. It means that for every pound invested in the campaign, visitors spent an additional £20 in Britain.

VisitBritain’s in-country teams have worked in partnership with England’s Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) and Destination Development Partnerships (DDPs), VisitScotland and Visit Wales to develop four-to-seven-day itineraries for each inbound market.

VisitBritain CEO Patricia Yates said:

“We look forward to welcoming international visitors from all corners of the world to build their awareness of Britain’s outstanding tourism offer, boosting the economy by supporting our magnificent attractions and hospitality businesses.

“Our in-country teams have worked with our nations and regions to produce itineraries, which highlight that Britain is full of fresh, exciting experiences to come and enjoy right now. These include fantastic film and TV-inspired activities, which are in the spotlight thanks to our Starring GREAT Britain campaign.”