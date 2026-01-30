Only A Pavement Away Places 807 People Into Hospitality Careers

Share Post Share Email

Only A Pavement Away, the charity connecting people facing homelessness and prison leavers with hospitality employment, has placed 807 individuals into jobs since launching in 2018, contributing an estimated £32 million to the UK economy.

The organisation’s latest impact report reveals that 177 people secured hospitality roles in 2025 alone, with 72% remaining in employment. The charity now works with 99 hospitality businesses and 289 referral partners across the country.

The figures demonstrate notable success in job retention, with members reporting significant improvements in wellbeing and outlook. All members surveyed said that securing employment had positively impacted their wellbeing, while 95% feel more optimistic about their future. Additionally, 92% would recommend the service to others seeking employment.

“Never did my wife, Gill, and I imagine that the idea we had while walking along the Strand in September 2017, would develop in the way that it has,” said Greg Mangham, founder and voluntary CEO. “I’m regularly asked why we set up Only A Pavement Away and the answer is simple, we believe that everyone deserves the chance of a brighter future, irrespective of their current circumstances. Our charity offers a simple concept that provides people with new skills and life changing opportunities, whilst also helping our members find careers within the hospitality industry.”

The charity’s prison workshop programme has engaged 959 attendees across 100 visits, with 92% of candidates feeling more willing to join the hospitality industry after attending. Significantly, all employers who participated in prison sessions reported feeling more willing to hire prison leavers afterwards.

Only A Pavement Away’s approach extends beyond job placement. The charity delivered 5,487 engagements through employment support and learning and development sessions in the reporting period, including its week-long Passport 2 Employment programme.

The programme, hosted by partner employers, gives candidates practical workplace experience and essential skills training. All graduates reported feeling more confident in their ability to succeed in interviews after completing the course.

The charity also conducted 331 post-employment check-in calls in 2025, maintaining contact with members during their first three months of work to address challenges and support long-term retention.

“Only A Pavement Away has been transformative for its members, helping people to face and overcome challenges that many of us are lucky never to have to face. In doing so, the charity gives people more than just a route to stability and security – it also is a springboard for rewarding and diverse hospitality careers. The continued growth of Only A Pavement Away will not only benefit its members and their employers but – by virtue of providing employment – will deliver associated benefits for society and the taxpayer.”

Read the full report here.